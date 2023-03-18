Record (LON:REC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $83.09

Shares of Record plc (LON:REC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.09 ($1.01) and traded as high as GBX 89.80 ($1.09). Record shares last traded at GBX 86 ($1.05), with a volume of 94,634 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 93.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 83.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £171.58 million, a PE ratio of 1,436.67 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, insider Neil Record sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.12), for a total transaction of £1,840,000 ($2,242,535.04). Company insiders own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

