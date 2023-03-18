Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.22

Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.19 ($0.00). Reabold Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00), with a volume of 8,914,378 shares.

Reabold Resources Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of £17.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Reabold Resources Company Profile

Reabold Resources Plc invests in upstream oil and gas projects. Its exploration licenses include PEDL 183 license area situated in the United Kingdom; Monroe Swell and West Brentwood license areas located in the United States; and Parta exploration license area situated in Romania. The company was formerly known as Adventis Group plc and changed its name to Reabold Resources Plc in December 2012.

