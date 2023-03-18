RDA Financial Network Takes $306,000 Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

RDA Financial Network bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Sentinus LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 107.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 593.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 42,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,794 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of AOR stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.89. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $43.57 and a 12-month high of $54.62.
iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile
iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.
