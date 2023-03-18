RDA Financial Network Takes $306,000 Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

RDA Financial Network bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Sentinus LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 107.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 593.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 42,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,794 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AOR stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.89. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $43.57 and a 12-month high of $54.62.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.