RDA Financial Network Sells 284 Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

RDA Financial Network reduced its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSM. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 719.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 388,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 340,661 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 514.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,298,000 after buying an additional 243,672 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 721.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 142,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after buying an additional 125,281 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 163.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 94,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 84.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 80,812 shares during the period.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Stock Down 1.4 %

BATS CSM opened at $45.52 on Friday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.29. The company has a market capitalization of $419.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.03.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Company Profile

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

