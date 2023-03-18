RDA Financial Network Sells 282 Shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

RDA Financial Network lowered its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 457.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $140,000.

REZ opened at $68.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.59. The company has a market cap of $640.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.76. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $66.03 and a 12-month high of $100.05.

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

