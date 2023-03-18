RDA Financial Network Purchases 873 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

RDA Financial Network boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,900. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $90.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEP. Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cfra boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.83.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

