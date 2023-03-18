RDA Financial Network Invests $202,000 in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,615,000 after acquiring an additional 86,132 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 51.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,355,000 after purchasing an additional 208,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.43. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.91.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FirstEnergy



FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

