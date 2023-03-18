RDA Financial Network Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,695. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $243.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

