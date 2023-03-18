Raymond James Raises Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target to $100.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE JBL opened at $78.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. Jabil has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $85.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.28). Jabil had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $772,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 178,788 shares in the company, valued at $13,811,373. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $772,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 178,788 shares in the company, valued at $13,811,373. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 14,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,011,512.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,273.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,562 shares of company stock worth $14,936,641 over the last ninety days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 141,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.