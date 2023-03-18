Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rambus by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rambus by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rambus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,492,000 after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $575,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on RMBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Shares of RMBS traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,660,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,165. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $46.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.86 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.62.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.27). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $122.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $130,807.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $513,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,653 shares in the company, valued at $14,562,052.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $130,807.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,373 shares of company stock worth $916,818 over the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

