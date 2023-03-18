Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $29.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 206.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RAIN. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rain Oncology in a report on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Rain Oncology from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rain Oncology from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Get Rain Oncology alerts:

Rain Oncology Stock Up 0.3 %

RAIN opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43. Rain Oncology has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $208.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rain Oncology ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Equities analysts anticipate that Rain Oncology will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 46.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 224,900.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 65.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rain Oncology

(Get Rating)

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.