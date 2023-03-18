QUINT (QUINT) Price Tops $1.45

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, QUINT has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. QUINT has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $1.96 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUINT token can currently be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00005260 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.24 or 0.00369776 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,358.61 or 0.26876639 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About QUINT

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official website is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

