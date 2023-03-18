QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.
QuidelOrtho Trading Down 1.9 %
QuidelOrtho stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.03. 672,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.25. QuidelOrtho has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $120.61.
About QuidelOrtho
QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
