QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Trading Down 1.9 %

QuidelOrtho stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.03. 672,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.25. QuidelOrtho has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $120.61.

Institutional Trading of QuidelOrtho

About QuidelOrtho

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in QuidelOrtho in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,210,881,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,645,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,985 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,410,000 after purchasing an additional 160,782 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,684,000 after purchasing an additional 259,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,928,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,918,000 after purchasing an additional 352,574 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

