QuarkChain (QKC) Price Up 31.9% This Week

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $62.35 million and approximately $8.35 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.

QKC is an ERC20-based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

QuarkChain Token Trading

