QuarkChain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.17 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $60.72 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.57 or 0.00369466 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,237.20 or 0.26854095 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000063 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.

QKC is an ERC20-based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

QuarkChain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

