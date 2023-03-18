Quantfury Token (QTF) Price Up 7.6% Over Last Week

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Quantfury Token token can now be purchased for approximately $9.77 or 0.00035679 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Quantfury Token has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $97.66 million and $70,147.15 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token launched on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.84415543 USD and is up 2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $62,613.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantfury Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

