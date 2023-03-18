Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Trading 3.3% Higher

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. 590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Qualstar Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $586.98.

About Qualstar

Qualstar Corp. engages in the manufacture and trade of data storage systems. It operates through the Power Supplies and Data Storage segment. The Power Supplies segment designs, produces, and distributes power supplies used to convert alternating current line voltage to direct current voltages of electronic equipment.

