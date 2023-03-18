QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,829 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.48.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $120.73 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $161.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $134.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.15.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

