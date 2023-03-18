Qtum (QTUM) Trading Up 25.2% This Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Qtum has a total market cap of $315.63 million and approximately $60.81 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $3.02 or 0.00011039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,787.17 or 0.06536946 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00063360 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00023578 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00045859 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007731 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00019846 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000806 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,578,990 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

