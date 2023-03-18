Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $3.11 on Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $3.11 or 0.00011389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $325.67 million and $64.77 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,819.79 or 0.06655474 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00065573 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00023735 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00048088 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007993 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00020774 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,578,092 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

