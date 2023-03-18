Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Piper Sandler

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

QTWO has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Q2 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Q2 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. Q2 has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $279,274.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Q2 news, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $279,274.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 55,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $1,780,067.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,769 shares in the company, valued at $16,182,894.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,671 shares of company stock worth $2,810,532 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

Featured Stories

