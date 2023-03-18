Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Q2 from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Q2 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Q2 from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Q2 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.69.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Price Performance

QTWO stock opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.48. Q2 has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $65.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.63.

Insider Transactions at Q2

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $81,663.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 205,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,877.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 55,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,780,067.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,182,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,548 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $81,663.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 205,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,877.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,532. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Q2 by 370.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 55.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

About Q2

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.