Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Lifted by Zacks Research

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Delek US in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Delek US’s current full-year earnings is $4.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

Delek US Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DK. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.42.

NYSE DK opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In related news, CEO Avigal Soreq purchased 6,775 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Avigal Soreq purchased 6,775 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,144.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,762,000 after purchasing an additional 288,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,686,000 after buying an additional 376,508 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,849,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,946,000 after buying an additional 303,020 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Delek US by 151.1% during the third quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,816,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 30.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,908,000 after purchasing an additional 368,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

