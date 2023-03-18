Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PSTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.68.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,555,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,660,138. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.36.

Insider Activity

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. Analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $283,635.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,075. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,650,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,166,000 after buying an additional 525,165 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 445.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,371 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $815,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 233.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 146,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage



Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Featured Articles

