Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.36

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and traded as low as $0.27. Pure Energy Minerals shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 28,028 shares.

Pure Energy Minerals Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

