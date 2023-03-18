Pundi X (New) Price Up 21.4% Over Last 7 Days (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a market capitalization of $123.38 million and approximately $6.71 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.24 or 0.00369776 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,358.61 or 0.26876639 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New)’s launch date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.48417426 USD and is up 3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $6,649,440.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

