Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Provention Bio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.83.

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $24.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 2.18.

In related news, insider Francisco Leon sold 10,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $106,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,573,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,730,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Ashleigh Palmer sold 24,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $248,174.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,570,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Francisco Leon sold 10,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $106,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,573,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,730,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,352,549 shares of company stock valued at $31,794,691. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its position in Provention Bio by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Provention Bio by 665.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 77,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 67,520 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,240,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Provention Bio by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

