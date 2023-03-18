Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CFO Tran Nguyen Sells 10,000 Shares

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $484,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tran Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $533,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $555,300.00.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $589,700.00.

Prothena Stock Performance

PRTA traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.27. 1,079,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,695. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 0.41. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $66.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.98% and a negative net margin of 216.95%. Prothena’s quarterly revenue was up 4058.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Prothena in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prothena in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in Prothena by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,953,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,918,000 after acquiring an additional 986,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Prothena by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,583,000 after buying an additional 394,633 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Prothena by 7,675.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after buying an additional 345,634 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Prothena by 74.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,625,000 after purchasing an additional 291,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Prothena by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,925,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,425,000 after purchasing an additional 249,784 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also

