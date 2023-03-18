ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) were down 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.25 and last traded at $15.26. Approximately 24,503,519 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 30,586,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPXU. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 750.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth $94,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

