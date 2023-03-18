ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) were up 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.42. Approximately 116,479,220 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 190,431,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.11.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.78.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 597.8% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 54,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 17,502 shares during the last quarter.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

