ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) were up 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.42. Approximately 116,479,220 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 190,431,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.11.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Down 1.5 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.78.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro QQQ
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
