PROS (NYSE:PRO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PROS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS Stock Performance

Shares of PRO traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.08. 616,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,827. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.64. PROS has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $35.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity at PROS

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $70.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PROS will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $90,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,958.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PROS

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in PROS in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PROS in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in PROS by 122.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in PROS by 729.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PROS by 20.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

(Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.