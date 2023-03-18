Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PDS. TheStreet cut Precision Drilling from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$175.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.75.
Precision Drilling Price Performance
Precision Drilling stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.22. The company had a trading volume of 117,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,455. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.46. The company has a market cap of $613.18 million, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36.
Precision Drilling Company Profile
Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.
