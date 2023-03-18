PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PRAA. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

PRA Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.70. PRA Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $46.14.

Insider Activity at PRA Group

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $222.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.13 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PRA Group will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 119,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 103,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 119,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,796,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $830,400 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PRA Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PRA Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,139,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,058,000 after purchasing an additional 312,113 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in PRA Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,471,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 86.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after acquiring an additional 247,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,306,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,415,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,827,000 after acquiring an additional 214,908 shares in the last quarter.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Featured Articles

