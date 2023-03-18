Powerledger (POWR) Trading 22.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Powerledger (POWR) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Powerledger token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Powerledger has a market cap of $90.89 million and $9.20 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Powerledger has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Powerledger Token Profile

Powerledger launched on September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. Powerledger’s official website is powerledger.io. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Powerledger is medium.com/power-ledger. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger.

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a platform that enables P2P energy trading, allowing businesses to sell surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial properties. It uses an Ethereum-based token called POWR, which serves as an access permission token to the platform’s features. A second token called Sparkz is used for cross-market electricity compatibility. Application Hosts can convert their POWR tokens to Sparkz.”

