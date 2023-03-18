Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on POW. Desjardins downgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$39.57.

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock traded down C$1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching C$33.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,009,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,119. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 123.81, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$29.76 and a one year high of C$39.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.35%.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

