Power Co. of Canada (POW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on May 1st

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Power Co. of Canada Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of TSE:POW traded down C$1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$33.71. 7,009,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,119. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.92. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$29.76 and a 12 month high of C$39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 123.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on POW. Desjardins lowered shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.57.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

