PotCoin (POT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $172.28

PotCoin (POT) traded 52.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $897,292.77 and $172.28 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.67 or 0.00318762 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00023902 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00012906 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000727 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00009032 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000663 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00016168 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000228 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,217,932 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

