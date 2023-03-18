Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) and Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Critical Survey

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) and Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Porch Group and Progress Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Porch Group -56.46% -64.95% -10.64% Progress Software 15.79% 41.04% 11.31%

Risk and Volatility

Porch Group has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Progress Software has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Porch Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Progress Software 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Porch Group and Progress Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Porch Group currently has a consensus target price of $7.03, suggesting a potential upside of 466.53%. Progress Software has a consensus target price of $53.75, suggesting a potential downside of 6.64%. Given Porch Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Porch Group is more favorable than Progress Software.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Porch Group and Progress Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Porch Group $275.95 million 0.45 -$106.61 million ($1.57) -0.79 Progress Software $602.01 million 4.15 $95.07 million $2.16 26.65

Progress Software has higher revenue and earnings than Porch Group. Porch Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progress Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Progress Software beats Porch Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc. operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers. This segment operates through Floify, HireAHelper, ISN, iRoofing, Palm-Tech, Porch.com, Rynoh, and V12 brands. The Insurance segment offers property related insurance policies through our own risk-bearing carrier and independent agency as well as risk-bearing home warranty company. This segment operates though American Home Protect, Elite Insurance Group, and Homeowners of America brands. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, home, auto, flood, and umbrella insurance products; and contractor services. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility. The company was founded by Joseph Wright Alsop, Clyde Kessel, and Charles Arthur Ziering in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

