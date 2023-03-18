Poollotto.finance (PLT) Trading Up 21.1% Over Last Week

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. Poollotto.finance has a total market cap of $45.28 million and $70,232.29 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poollotto.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $3.89 or 0.00014218 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Poollotto.finance has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.47 or 0.00363763 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,302.44 or 0.26439591 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Poollotto.finance

Poollotto.finance launched on June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,272,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,630,165 tokens. Poollotto.finance’s official website is www.poollotto.finance. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance. Poollotto.finance’s official message board is medium.com/@poollotto.

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments.

The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe.

At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

