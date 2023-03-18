Pocket Network (POKT) Price Up 9.5% Over Last Week

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. Pocket Network has a market capitalization of $60.21 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pocket Network has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pocket Network token can currently be bought for $0.0590 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network launched on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Pocket Network Token Trading

