Pocket Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.01 Million (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pocket Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0567 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pocket Network has a total market capitalization of $57.87 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

