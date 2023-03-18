Platform Technology Partners Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Platform Technology Partners reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Oracle were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,066,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,163,995. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $91.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.42. The firm has a market cap of $230.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

