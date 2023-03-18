Platform Technology Partners Sells 123 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Platform Technology Partners trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $142.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,163,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432,377. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.90 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $173.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $324,639.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,376.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,380 shares of company stock worth $13,475,440. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Stories

