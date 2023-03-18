Platform Technology Partners Reduces Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Platform Technology Partners decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,660 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in American Express were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 239.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.52. 7,447,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,685,349. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.29. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $194.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $116.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Stephens lowered American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

