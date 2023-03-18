Platform Technology Partners Has $659,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,418 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Target were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Insider Transactions at Target

Target Trading Down 2.3 %

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.36. 13,174,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,351,094. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.73. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

