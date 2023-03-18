Platform Technology Partners Has $4.11 Million Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Platform Technology Partners trimmed its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management accounts for 2.1% of Platform Technology Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 56.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 204.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.9% during the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 537,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.53. 6,167,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,058,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.72. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $74.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.99.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.67%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,113,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 414,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,179,136.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,027,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,113,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,179,136.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,208. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

