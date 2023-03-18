Platform Technology Partners Decreases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Platform Technology Partners decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,447,733,000 after buying an additional 585,881 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,968,955,000 after buying an additional 210,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after buying an additional 1,228,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at $810,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at $810,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,268 shares of company stock worth $6,641,547. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,493,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,626,618. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.85. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.85 billion, a PE ratio of 880.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

