Platform Technology Partners Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Platform Technology Partners raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.75. 2,657,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,012. The firm has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.32. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.