Platform Technology Partners Acquires New Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,702 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $9.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.61. The company had a trading volume of 50,141,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,964,027. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.33. The stock has a market cap of $507.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total value of $73,589.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,327.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,342 shares of company stock valued at $12,285,012 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.27.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

