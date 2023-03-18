Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Shares of PBI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,875,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Pitney Bowes has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 62.13%. The firm had revenue of $908.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

About Pitney Bowes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Send Technology (SendTech) Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

